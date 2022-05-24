Violent Crash Kills Driver Stopped at Light in Seat Pleasant: Police

A driver stopped at a traffic light in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, died Monday afternoon after he was rear-ended and forced into another vehicle, police say. Chopper4 footage showed the horrifying wreckage.

Jose Hernandez Chavez, of Hyattsville, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said in an update Tuesday. He was 28.

The crash occurred at Central Avenue and Ritchie Road at about 3:45 p.m. Prince George’s County police, Seat Pleasant police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded.

According to the initial investigation, Hernandez Chavez and another driver were waiting at a traffic light when the driver of a pickup truck that was headed east on Central Avenue crashed into the back of Hernandez Chavez’s vehicle. His vehicle was slammed into another vehicle, police said.

Chopper4 footage showed one vehicle flipped onto its roof and left in pieces strewn across the roadway.

Hernandez Chavez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other drivers were injured, police said.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions for hours as investigators worked.

An investigation is ongoing. No information was immediately released on whether anyone could face charges. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call contact police.

