Some Prince George’s County homeowners say sewage is flowing into their homes, and efforts to get the problem addressed have been unsuccessful.

Residents at the Signature Club development in Accokeek, Maryland, previously told News4 about the same problem in October 2021. The builder said the problem was a ruptured line and that it was fixed.

But residents say it continues to happen and no one wants to take responsibility.

“It’s a continued nuisance,” Carlos Colvin said. “We can’t really enjoy the community like we should be able to. It’s beyond frustrating.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Residents say the sewage problem is not only disgusting and unhealthy but also expensive to deal with repeatedly.

“Utility room, sewage backs up runs out of there through our garage, so it seeps through the concrete, into the street,” Kenny Swann said.

“Who wants to live like that? We have people in our neighborhood that have experienced this that don’t even want to go on vacation because they don’t want to come back after a week and have this stuff – sewage, raw sewage – going back into their house,” Vinnie Armstrong said.

The builder, Caruso Homes, has not responded to News4.

WSSC Water said in a statement it’s not responsible for what’s happening in the homes. The utility said the sewer main, which is its responsibility, “is not contributing to any issues occurring within the on-site private system.”

“This is not a $5 home,” Denise Petat said. “This is our hard-earned money, and it’s no joke.”

Residents said they’ve been asked at times to limit flushing, showering, washing dishes and doing laundry. They say it’s no way to live.