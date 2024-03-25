Residents rescued from balconies as fire tears through Bowie apartment building

A powerful fire ripped through an apartment building in Bowie, Maryland, on Monday afternoon.

Three residents were rescued from balconies and are being evaluated by medics, the Prince George’s County fire department said.

Chopper4 footage shows significant damage to upper floors of the building in the 15600 block of Everglade Lane, west of Mitchellville Road. The roof was destroyed, exposing entire homes.

1:07 pm Working Fire Dispatch, 15600 blk of Everglade Ln in Bowie. PGFD units on scene of multi-family dwelling w/fire through roof on arrival. 2nd alarm sounded. 3 residents removed from balconies, currently being evaluated by EMS. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/KwhjyhADTR — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) March 25, 2024

No information on any injuries or the potential cause of the fire was immediately released.

