Prince George's County

Residents rescued from balconies as fire tears through Bowie apartment building

The fire broke out on Everglade Lane on Monday, prompting a major response by crews in Prince George's County

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

Chopper4

A powerful fire ripped through an apartment building in Bowie, Maryland, on Monday afternoon.

Three residents were rescued from balconies and are being evaluated by medics, the Prince George’s County fire department said.

Chopper4 footage shows significant damage to upper floors of the building in the 15600 block of Everglade Lane, west of Mitchellville Road. The roof was destroyed, exposing entire homes.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

No information on any injuries or the potential cause of the fire was immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us