Prince George's to Reopen Under Full Phase 2 Monday Evening

Prince George's County is set to begin a full phase two reopening at 5 p.m. Monday, which will permit access to fitness centers, shopping malls, childcare facilities and other businesses that had remained closed during the modified reopening earlier this month.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made the announcement in a press release Thursday that the county was on track to fully reopen under phase two.

“We remain cautiously optimistic as we move forward with our phased reopening and recovery of Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said in the press release. “I am encouraged by the progress that we have made together as a community to slow the spread of this virus, and I know that if we all continue to take certain precautions, we can continue to contain the spread of COVID-19 in this next phase of our reopening.”

Businesses that open must follow rules meant to encourage social distancing.

Shopping malls, gyms and recreational establishments are all permitted to open at 50% capacity. These places were previously closed under the modified phase two reopening.

Large gatherings are now allowed to take place up to 100 people with one person or family unit per 200 square feet. Outdoor community pools and houses of worship can now allow people in until they reach 50% regular capacity.

Retail stores, indoor restaurant seating, barbershops and hair salons must limit themselves to 50% capacity. Nail salons can still only allow one customer per 200 square feet. Hair and nail appointments must be booked ahead of time.

Child care facilities are open for all children. Kids can participate in outdoor youth sports, with a limit of nine players and one coach.

Car washes can offer full cleaning services with proper personal protective equipment.

Residents are still encouraged to limit nonessential outings to reduce their risk of getting exposed to the virus.

Masks are required on public buses and in enclosed stores for anyone over age nine.

The county waited a little longer than the rest of Maryland to continue easing restrictions. The state of Maryland as a whole moved into phase two on June 15.

Prince George's County has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland.