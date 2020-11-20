Prince George's to Enact Curfew for Unaccompanied Minors at National Harbor

Prince George's County is set to implement a curfew for unaccompanied minors at National Harbor.

Starting Friday, unaccompanied children age 17 and under will not be allowed at National Harbor between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Parents or guardians could face fines or jail time in their child violates the curfew. Violations can be punished with fines up to $1,000 or a misdemeanor charge that could come with a year in jail and a fine up to $5,000.

Minors who are with an adult will be allowed to shop and dine at National Harbor during curfew hours, the county says.

The curfew comes weeks after County Executive Angela Alsobrooks asked parents to stop dropping off their unattended kids at National Harbor. She said teens were being disruptive to businesses and residents.

“We have had repeated issues at National Harbor with young people gathering in large crowds without masks, and due to the concerning rise in COVID-19 cases in our County and State, we are required to take this necessary action to limit the spread of the virus,” said Alsobrooks.

Officials say the curfew is also an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

Teenagers have also been throwing hotel parties at National Harbor. Some had dozens of people gathering, which created a high-risk situation where coronavirus could easily spread, officials say.