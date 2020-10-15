Maryland

Prince George's Schools Plan for Possible $170M Deficit Next Year

PGCPS is planning for enrollment to drop next year

By Justin Finch

Prince George's County Public Schools are warning of a potential $170 million budget deficit next year.

The calculation takes several things into consideration.

The county is currently assuming 1,700 fewer students will enroll next year, which could lead to a $94 million loss.

The school system is also factoring in $75 million dollars needed to cover increases in employee compensation.

Prince George’s County Public Schools doesn’t expect an increase in the amount of money it gets from the state of Maryland.

Prince George's County Schools says it is taking some drastic steps to reduce expenses this year.

School officials say they are implementing a hiring freeze on all positions. Exceptions could be made if students would be impacted by not filling a particular job.

The school system is also planning on freezing overtime for employees and cutting about 10% from individual school budgets.

Officials say virtual learning and federal funds have already reduced costs for the first semester.

At this point, this is only the situation PGCPS expects to find itself in. Things could change by the time the next budget is adopted in June.

