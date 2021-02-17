Prince George's School Officials Expected to Address Reopening Plan

Families with school-age children in Prince George’s County are awaiting important information Wednesday as the district considers how to bring students back to classrooms.

Prince George’s County Public School officials, including CEO Monica Goldson, are set to outline plans to handle in-school learning.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prince George’s is the only county in Maryland that has not launched a return to school plan.

Goldson is set to host a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, likely addressing the concerns of both parents and teachers.

The teacher's union has called for some key safety measures, saying in an open letter to members that those expectations need to be met before they return to school with students.

The union says there needs to be filtration systems in every room, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, vaccinations, protective gear for all staff and students plus hazard pay for teachers.

Prince George's County teachers aren't the only ones who have problems with their district's return to school plan.

The Montgomery County teachers union took a vote of no confidence in the district's reopening plan, calling it "irresponsible."

The union wants the district to implement a contact tracing and COVID-19 testing program; adhere to CDC guidelines before reopening and give employees the chance to get fully vaccinated before they return.

A Montgomery County Public Schools Spokesperson says the district has "developed a comprehensive recovery plan that prioritizes the safety of students and staff.”