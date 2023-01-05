Prince George's School CEO Leaving at End of School Year

The head of Prince George’s County’s school system announced she’ll retire at the end of the school year.

Schools CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said political infighting among certain school board members played a role in her decision. Goldson led the school system for the past five years.

“What I finally realized is I could not change the dysfunction that existed on the board,” she said.

Goldson rose the ranks in the county from a math teacher and cheerleading coach to CEO. She said the acrimony and infighting on the board, which has played out at public meetings, forced her into a decision to leave the system she loves and has called home for more than three decades.

“That people’s personal and political agendas were going to continue to be in the forefront, and focus has been on children,” Goldson said. “And I really do need a board that has the same kind of focus.”

Last year there was an attempt by some board members to remove board Chair Juanita Miller, accusing her of misconduct and incompetence, which she has denied. An administrative hearing is underway as Miller fights to keep her job on the board.

Goldson said her decision isn’t just about one board chair.

“We all have to understand and know our why,” she said. “Why we are here and why we are in the positions that we’re in. And if the answer is not children, then we all have to reevaluate our role.”

Some board members, including David Murray, said the criticism is unfair and a distraction from a lack of student achievement. Murray said the board has not prevented Goldson from pursuing her vision for the system.

“I think her comments were disappointing, were really unnecessary on her way out the door,” he said. “She should really take accountability for her role in the problems on the board, what she’s done.”

The Maryland Legislature changed the way the board is structured. Now it can pick its own chair.

Goldson noted – like the U.S. House GOP not being able to pick a speaker – the school board has not agreed on a new chair yet. That also played into her decision.

“But after seven votes – very similar to the GOP – they still left without a leader, and for me, that was an additional sign that we still were divided,” she said.

Goldson said she didn’t want to sugarcoat why she’s leaving and hopes it will draw attention to the board and what’s happening in education across the country.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who appointed Goldson, thanked her for her service and leadership. She said the search for her replacement will begin this month. Alsobrooks’ statement did not address the reasons Goldson gave for leaving.