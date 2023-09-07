Prince George's police reviews general orders after video of officer getting into cruiser with woman

The Prince George’s County Police Department is reviewing its general orders to potentially add public displays of affection and sexual activity violations, a spokesperson said. That’s after the News4 I-Team found the department’s policies failed to address it.

The I-Team dove into the department’s orders after video surfaced of uniformed Officer Francesco Marlett kissing a woman before joining her in the back of his cruiser. It happened on Labor Day in an Oxon Hill park filled with children, according to Nelson Ochoa, who recorded the incident.

“We couldn't believe what we were seeing, and what really made us go, wow, this is crazy, is when the car started rocking a little bit to the left and right. That’s when we were, like, this is crazy. In broad daylight with kids around,” Ochoa told News4.

A Prince George’s County Police spokesperson told the I-Team that Marlett could be disciplined under the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Statewide Police Disciplinary Matrix. It lists engaging in sexual behavior in an agency owned facility or vehicle, while on or off duty, as a fireable offense.

The department said Marlett is suspended as it investigates.