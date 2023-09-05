Video shows Prince George's officer getting into backseat of police cruiser with woman

Prince George’s County police are investigating a video that appears to show an officer embracing a woman before getting into the back of his police cruiser with her.

Nelson Ochoa says he was at Southlawn Park in Oxon Hill on Labor Day enjoying a game of soccer with other families when a Prince George's County police cruiser pulled up and parked. Ochoa said he doesn't know what made him start to record, but he did.

“As soon as I started recording, a car pulled up and a young lady came out,” Ochoa said.

He recorded the two appearing to embrace and kiss and then get into the back of the officer's squad car.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“We couldn't believe what we were seeing, and what really made us go, wow, this is crazy, is when the car started rocking a little bit to the left and right. That’s when we were, like, this is crazy. In broad daylight with kids around,” Ochoa said.

After about 35-to-40 minutes, the officer and the woman quickly drove away in different directions, Ochoa said.

Prince George's County police released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying they were aware of the video and investigating to determine the circumstances. Police told the I-Team they have identified the officer, though they have not released his name.

Multiple police sources told News4 it's Francesco Marlett, who has been suspended from the force, according to police.

Ochoa hopes police will take a close look at what was going on in his video, which has 2 million views online.

“I’m glad I caught it on camera so Prince George’s could see what kind of officers they have working for them supposedly protecting the community.

News4 reached out to Marlett for response but has not heard back yet.