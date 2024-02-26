Prince George's officer accused of attempted murder of wife's boyfriend released from jail

A Prince George’s County police officer was released from jail on home confinement as he stands accused of attempted murder for allegedly trying to shoot his wife’s boyfriend.

Cpl. David Hardester shoved his wife into a wall, left their home in Mechanicsville and drove to Newburg to confront the man, according to Charles County court documents. He was furious his wife was having an affair, authorities believe.

The man told police he knew Hardester was coming and “expected it would be a fistfight and they would just get it over with as men.”

Court documents say Hardester fired his service weapon as the man had his back turned. The officer later told police it was an accident.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The man told investigators he ran away, got in his vehicle, started following Hardester and called police.

Officers responded to Crain Highway in Newburg at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was not struck by the gunfire, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hardester faces numerous charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Hardester, who joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2005, is suspended without pay, the department said and refused to comment further.

Court records show Hardester was released from jail Monday morning to home confinement. He’s due to appear in court on March 22 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted of attempted murder, he could face life in prison.