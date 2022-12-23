Prince George's Firefighters Rescue Man From Burning Pickup

Two firefighters rescued a man from a burning pickup truck in Maryland earlier this week.

The firefighters from Prince George’s County were running an ambulance call when they spotted the crashed truck.

“Saw smoke off in the distance, so I turned the lights on to see what’s going on,” Jarid Badger said.

They pulled over and jumped out of the ambulance. They could see the fire but didn’t know someone was trapped until they spoke to an Anne Arundel County officer already at the scene.

“His steering wheel from his truck was sitting on top of his legs,” Badger said. “It was kind of holding him in there. He was unconscious.”

They worked quickly to get the door open and pull the man out before the fire could take over the driver’s side of the truck.

“We had time, you know, not much time, but we had time to try to get him out,” Mitchell Owen said.

Once the man was out, medics from Anne Arundel County took over, and Maryland State Police flew him to a hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

“It’s great we were put in a position to be able to help somebody out,” Badger said. “I’m not much of a fan for cameras or anything like that, but I’m just glad we could help somebody.”