Prince George's County Fire and EMS

Prince George's Firefighters Rescue Man From Burning Pickup

By Darcy Spencer

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two firefighters rescued a man from a burning pickup truck in Maryland earlier this week.

The firefighters from Prince George’s County were running an ambulance call when they spotted the crashed truck.

“Saw smoke off in the distance, so I turned the lights on to see what’s going on,” Jarid Badger said.

They pulled over and jumped out of the ambulance. They could see the fire but didn’t know someone was trapped until they spoke to an Anne Arundel County officer already at the scene.

“His steering wheel from his truck was sitting on top of his legs,” Badger said. “It was kind of holding him in there. He was unconscious.”

They worked quickly to get the door open and pull the man out before the fire could take over the driver’s side of the truck.

“We had time, you know, not much time, but we had time to try to get him out,” Mitchell Owen said.

Prince George's County

Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information

fatal crash 5 hours ago

Prince George's Police Investigate Deadly Crashes Hours Apart

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY Dec 20

Man Fatally Shot During Apparent Carjacking at Gas Station in Largo

Once the man was out, medics from Anne Arundel County took over, and Maryland State Police flew him to a hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

“It’s great we were put in a position to be able to help somebody out,” Badger said. “I’m not much of a fan for cameras or anything like that, but I’m just glad we could help somebody.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County Fire and EMS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us