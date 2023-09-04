Prince George's County teacher pushes for classroom safety after alleged attack by students

A Prince George's County teacher is pushing for improved classroom safety for educators, a mission that stems from an alleged attack that took place last school year.

Renee Calloway, a dedicated music teacher with two decades of experience, said she wasn’t sure if she’d ever return to the classroom after she was attacked on a playground at Potomac Landing Elementary School in Fort Washington last May.

“I was born to teach. I was born to inspire,” Calloway said. “We love what we do, but we are tired of feeling unprotected… Students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe. We can’t teach if we don’t feel safe.”

Calloway said she was attacked by two students and even kicked in the head, causing a concussion. She provided photos showing the resulting cuts, bruises and swollen brow bone.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Calloway said one of the girls was suspended for 10 days, and the other for 20.

But still, the anger and hurt remained.

“I knew that if I didn't find a good reason or something good to put my anger into, it was going to turn into bitterness. And I didn’t want it to happen like that,” Calloway said.

So she decided to take action, creating the SafeTeach’23 campaign to push for laws and reforms to protect teachers and other staff members

“I serve the children. I do my job to the best of my ability. But on the days that I can’t– I just, I don’t want somebody to have to deal with this. Again, we’ve got to put a stop to it,” she said.

The campaign is holding a rally for teacher protection before the Prince George’s County Public Schools Board of Education meets on Sept. 26. The rally starts at 5 p.m. Calloway plans to share her story, and push for change along with other teachers and union leaders.

“We need somebody to say to us, ‘We are here. We stand beside you. We stand behind you. We will not allow you to be attacked and feel left by yourself,’” she said.

According to the results of a Washington Teachers’ Union survey released in August, 30% of participating teachers said they had been assaulted by students. Forty-two percent of teachers surveyed said they had been slapped, punched or kicked.

Union leaders submitted recommendations for improvements to workplace safety, including mental health counseling and first aid training.

Calloway said there need to be more restorative practices in place for kids who are getting in trouble, and resources for teachers and staff who’ve been harmed.

She hopes with educators, elected leaders and legislators working together, they can come up with reforms to protect teachers and make them feel safer in the classroom.

Calloway returned to classes for the 2023-2024 school year, hoping for a better, safer time, and to continue with a career she loves.