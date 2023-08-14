DC teachers union: Increasing violence at schools requires urgent action

Teachers and staff at Washington, D.C.'s public schools have witnessed a "disturbing spike in violence" involving students and say they don't have enough resources or training to address the issue, according to a new survey from the teachers' union.

The Washington Teachers’ Union released survey results Monday after interviewing teachers and staff at more than 100 D.C. Public Schools this summer.

According to the union, 55% of teachers and staff said they've witnessed students assault other students, and 42% of them said workplace violence has increased a lot in their schools in the past year.

Thirty percent of teachers surveyed have been assaulted by students, the union said, with 42% of them saying they were slapped, punched or kicked.

Violence has led 45 percent of those surveyed to consider leaving their profession, according to the union. Twenty-nine percent of them said they took time off work or reduced work because of violence.

An overwhelming 82% of teachers said they do not receive adequate training to address workplace assaults, and 71% said there aren't enough counselors or support staff for students.

The survey results come as the union is in contract negotiations with DCPS. The current contract expires at the end of September.

WTU is calling on the school system to form a special committee, provide counseling services for students, families and staff, give mental health first-aid training to staff and implement other recommendations before school starts on Aug. 28. DCPS hasn't yet responded to the union's proposal, the union said.

News4 has reached out to DCPS for comment on the survey and is awaiting a response.