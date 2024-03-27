Prince George's County chef in quarterfinals of Food Network show

A Prince George’s County chef and former NFL player is in the quarterfinals of the Food Network show “Tournament of Champions.”

After playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, Chef Tobias Dorzon went to culinary school and worked as a private chef.

He now owns Huncho House, a fusion restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland.

“When I’m in the kitchen ... I'm just creating things. It gives me the opportunity just to see people smile [and] see people happy from what food can do for them,” Dorzon said. He called the kitchen his "happy place."

Dorzon says it was “important” for him to open his restaurant in 2022 because his immediate community “really didn’t have fine dining and places [where] you could … have an elevated meal.”

If Dorzon wins the competition, he will take home $150,000.

“Being able to be a representation of [Prince George’s] County has been a great blessing, and I just continue to do better,” Dorzon said.

In the meantime, Dorzon is working to open his second restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland.