Prince George's County Approves Renters Assistance Program

The Prince George's County Council voted to pass a rental assistance program Tuesday.

Supporters of a plan to help low-income renters stay in their homes testified in favor of the program. They say the pandemic still has a major financial impact on families in the county. Many have lost jobs and may lose their housing, too.

Under the program, renters would get monthly payments for up to six months over a two-year period. Initially, the focus will be to help those whose rents spiked hundreds of dollars.

“The goal is for the first year is for this program to prioritize those people that did receive those high-price increases last year, focus on getting them the resources that they need so that we kind of close the gap,” Council member Krystal Oriadha said.

The Council passed the legislation unanimously, but County Executive Angela Alsobrooks does not support it. She did support the rent stabilization act that recently passed, capping yearly rent increases at 3%.

Alsobrooks wants to wait for recommendations from a work group to look at long-term solutions to housing problems.

Supporters of rental assistance say they’ll work to get funding through the budget process, so it’s too soon to say how much help renters could get.

The next step is to get the funding so the program can be implemented.

The Council hopes renters can start receiving money next year.