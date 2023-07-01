Lanham

Police investigate after man shot, killed in Lanham

Shots were fired in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road in Prince George's County.

By Briana Trujillo

A man was shot and killed in Lanham, Maryland, on Saturday. 

The victim was shot in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road at around 5:40 p.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 

Police found the man, whose name has not been revealed, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said. 

Information on a suspect or motive was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

