Police investigate after man shot, killed in Lanham

A man was shot and killed in Lanham, Maryland, on Saturday.

The victim was shot in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road at around 5:40 p.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police found the man, whose name has not been revealed, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

Information on a suspect or motive was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.