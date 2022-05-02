Officer Shot Person in Greenbelt: Police

A police officer shot someone Monday morning in Greenbelt, Maryland, the city’s police department says.

The person was taken to a hospital. Information on their condition was not immediately released.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in the unit block of Plateau Place, police said. Officers had been called to the area earlier.

Police asked people to avoid the residential street during the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Additional information was not immediately released. News4 is headed to the scene.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.