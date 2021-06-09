Temple Hills

Officer Hit by Car in Temple Hills; Shooting Reported: Police

Prince George's County police were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting

By NBC Washington Staff

An officer was struck by a car in Temple Hills Wednesday near the scene of a shooting involving police, authorities say.

A suspect’s car hit and injured the officer, Prince George’s County Police say.

Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for at least one other person, police say.

Police said they were on the scene of “an officer-involved shooting.”

Police haven't detailed the charges against the suspects nor the severity of any injuries.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

Temple HillsCrime and Courts
