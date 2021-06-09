Officer Hit by Car in Temple Hills; Shooting Reported: Police

An officer was struck by a car in Temple Hills Wednesday near the scene of a shooting involving police, authorities say.

A suspect’s car hit and injured the officer, Prince George’s County Police say.

Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for at least one other person, police say.

Police said they were on the scene of “an officer-involved shooting.”

Police haven't detailed the charges against the suspects nor the severity of any injuries.

