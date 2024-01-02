Murder charge in Maryland missing man case

Police charged a man with murder in the case of a Maryland resident missing since April.

Damion Myers, 20, of Fort Washington, hasn’t been seen since April 14.

Prince George’s County police believe he was shot in a car by his friend Parrish Goode.

Goode’s abandoned Nissan Maxima was found in the 2300 block of Rosecroft Boulevard in Fort Washington April 16. Detectives found blood stains and two fired bullets in the car. They believe Goode tried to throw away evidenced in the area but abandoned the car when it became disabled.

Court documents do not mention a motive for the shooting.

Police charged Goode with first-p and second-degree murder on Dec. 21 and arrested him last week. He confessed to shooting Myers and disposing of his body, police said.

Myers' body has not been found after months of searching.

Goode appeared in court Friday and was ordered held without bond. He’s due in court again Jan. 26.