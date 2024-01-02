homicide

Murder charge in Maryland missing man case

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police charged a man with murder in the case of a Maryland resident missing since April.

Damion Myers, 20, of Fort Washington, hasn’t been seen since April 14.

Prince George’s County police believe he was shot in a car by his friend Parrish Goode.

Goode’s abandoned Nissan Maxima was found in the 2300 block of Rosecroft Boulevard in Fort Washington April 16. Detectives found blood stains and two fired bullets in the car. They believe Goode tried to throw away evidenced in the area but abandoned the car when it became disabled.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Court documents do not mention a motive for the shooting.

Police charged Goode with first-p and second-degree murder on Dec. 21 and arrested him last week. He confessed to shooting Myers and disposing of his body, police said.

Myers' body has not been found after months of searching.

Prince George's County

Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information

lottery 6 hours ago

Check your lottery tickets: $1 million Powerball winner sold in Prince George's County

Maryland 7 hours ago

Pizza Oven closes its doors after 66 years in Riverdale

Goode appeared in court Friday and was ordered held without bond. He’s due in court again Jan. 26.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

homicideMarylandCrime and Courtsgun violencePrince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us