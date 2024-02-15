Maryland legislation would determine where cannabis dispensaries can open

Maryland lawmakers are considering legislation that would determine where marijuana dispensaries can open in order to crack down on the illegal drug market around the state, but some leaders in Prince George’s County believe the legislation strips them of local control.

House Bill 805 and Senate Bill 537 would allow state leaders to alter the distance of restrictions for licensed cannabis dispensaries and eliminate county councils from creating zoning requirements. If the bills pass, dispensaries can’t be within 500 feet of a school, playground or public park, according to Del. C.T. Wilson, D-District 28.

“Because of what I’ve seen other counties do with liquor stores and how they shoved them in the communities of color, I want to make sure that dispensaries don’t do that,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who sponsors the legislation, says one of the priorities is to eliminate the illegal drug market and avoid dispensaries from being clustered together.

“I’m tired of young Black men dying or going to jail because of weed,” he said.

“You’re creating these huge vacuums where no one can access this,” Wilson added. “And it’s already legal; it’s already been voted legal.”

Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay says the legislation cuts county leaders out of location decisions.

“I definitely think that this bill should be held and they should allow local jurisdictions be make the decision,” she said. “And, let me just add this: Community leaders should have a say.”

Local real estate attorney Abdullah Hijazi created an online petition against the two bills this week, stating dispensaries would be able to open anywhere a liquor store is allowed.

“I think if we got it wrong with one vice, we shouldn’t get it wrong with another vice and we shouldn’t fast-track getting it wrong with this other vice,” he said.

“Brings concern for the community and impacts the property values and many more issues,” Blegay said. “I mean most of the places where you have liquor stores and tobacco stores is also a correlation of high crime.”

Last year, Prince George’s County leaders voted down restrictions on cannabis shops, which would have put limitations on where dispensaries could open.