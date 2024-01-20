Man who killed 2 Prince George's deputies released from prison several years early

A man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing two Prince George’s County sheriff’s deputies has been released from confinement several years early, outraging the sheriff and the victims’ families.

Sgt. James Arnaud and Deputy Elizabeth Magruder were shot to death in August 2002 while trying to serve an emergency psychiatric petition on James Logan, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

“We weren’t locking him up,” said Sheriff John Carr, who was a new recruit at the time. “We were actually taking him to the hospital so he could be evaluated for treatment and care. How do you explain that?”

The case took many twists and turns, and eventually, Logan pleaded guilty and was given a 30-year sentence.

Carr and the families of the deputies were stunned when they learned just before Christmas that Logan was getting out with seven-and-a-half years remaining on his sentence.

“It hurts to this day, the fact that Mr. Logan is now getting out,” Carr said. “And it hurts the fact that we’re still grieving.”

Logan shaved years off his sentence by earning diminution credits for good behavior in prison. Inmates can earn the credits for good conduct, work tasks, education, and special projects and programs, according to the Maryland Department of Legislative Services. The credits are meant to be an incentive for prisoners and reduce prison overcrowding.

“I believe in the system; I believe in returning citizens,” Carr said. “They are a vital part of our community. But Mr. Logan took two deputy sheriffs from us.”

Arnaud’s family was devastated to learn about the release and that there was nothing they could do to stop it.

“He murdered two deputies and was able to get out in less than 25 years,” said his daughter Jamey Arnaud. “So, of course, we’re just like, what happened? So, where’s the justice?”

She and the sheriff say that they support eliminating good time credits for those who’ve killed law enforcement officers and that there needs to be more communication with victims’ families about when someone could be released.

Logan was denied parole in 2017.

“They sacrificed their lives for the community of PG County, and now still fighting their name just to have peace for them. To have peace and justice for them,” Arnaud said.

The deputies were the only line-of-duty deaths since the department was formed in 1696.

“They will never, ever be forgotten,” Carr said. “Never be forgotten.”

He created a behavioral health unit to handle those types of petitions and has at least three deputies assigned to the potentially dangerous calls.

News4 attempted to reach Logan’s family but has not received a response. The attorney who represented Logan at his sentencing declined to comment.