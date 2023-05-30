Crime and Courts

Man Stabbed 52 Times in Fatal Sword Attack

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

A judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a man charged with stabbing another man to death with a sword in District Heights Friday.

Anthony Cunningham, 63, was stabbed 52 times in the elevator at the Oakcrest Towers apartment building, charging documents say.

When police got to the building, Aaron Bynum was holding the sword in the lobby, charging documents say. Officers demanded he drop it, and he complied and was taken into custody.

Witnesses who discovered Cunningham in the elevator told police Bynum came from behind them holding a long “dagger/knife” and told them to move on, according to charging documents.

Bynum allegedly told witnesses, “Yeah, I did that,” and “God told me to do that.”

“I get married in October,” said his son Jamial Cunningham. “He’s not going to never see me have big moments in my life, now, and that would have been one of them. And it’s just tragic that he had to lose his life like this.”

Gary Cunningham said he talked to his brother hours before he was killed.

“I’ll I can do right now, and my family, is turn it over to God and release the anger that we have, because we’re not angry people,” he said. “We’re forgiving people, but we won’t forget.”

“My brother didn’t bother nobody,” he said. “Justice needs to be served. He should never see the light of the streets ever again.”

Police charged Bynum with murder. He’s being held without bond.

