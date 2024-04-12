Man shot and wounded after basketball court fight at gym in Lanham

A man was shot and seriously injured after a fight on a basketball court inside an LA Fitness gym in Lanham, Maryland, on Thursday night, authorities say.

The shooter opened fire in the gym on Ruby Lockhart Boulevard, near the Woodmore Towne Centre stores and restaurants.

Glenarden and Prince George’s County police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between two men inside the gym. Police say the victim was shot multiple times.

The shooter drove away in a white vehicle, investigators said. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition. Multiple people witnessed the shooting, detectives said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

People who frequent the gym said they’re upset.

“You can’t even go to the gym? That’s your free space, and you can’t even work out in peace?” one man said.

The gym was temporarily closed, signs on the front door on Friday said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

LA Fitness did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.