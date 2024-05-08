Skip to content
Breaking
DC police clear George Washington U. protest encampment, arrest 33 demonstrators
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Investigations
Sports
Newsletters
Watch News 24/7
Trending
✅ MD early voting
✅ VA early voting
🏅 Paris Olympics
🌡️ Forecast
Israel-Hamas War
📺 Watch 24/7
📨 NBC4 newsletters
Our news standards
NBC Select Deals 🛍️
VA early voting
Expand
Prince George's County
Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information