Man Killed Outside Convenience Store in Prince George’s

A man was shot and killed in front of a convenience store in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Saturday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said.

The shooting took place about 4:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike.

Police do not believe the shooting was random but have not provided information about a shooter or a motive.

The owner of a barber shop in the shopping center said the victim was well known in the area, having frequented the shopping center and grown up in the area.

Police are checking to see if any businesses in the shopping center have surveillance video that can help the investigation.

Several businesses that closed because of the shooting and investigation will reopen Sunday.