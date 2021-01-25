PGPD

Man Found Shot After SUV Crashes Into House in Landover Area

By NBC Washington Staff

A man was found with a gunshot wound after an SUV crashed into the side of a home in the Landover area on Monday. 

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Chopper4 footage shows the white SUV hit the side of the home, damaging the siding. 

Prince George’s County police and firefighters were called to East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place just before noon for a report of a shooting and a vehicle crashing into a house. 

First responders arrived and found the wounded man. Detectives were responding to the scene.

