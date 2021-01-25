Man Found Shot After SUV Crashes Into House in Landover Area

A man was found with a gunshot wound after an SUV crashed into the side of a home in the Landover area on Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Chopper4 footage shows the white SUV hit the side of the home, damaging the siding.

#BREAKING a vehicle has struck a home in #Landover following a shooting near the Columbia Park Apartments/Kentland Park, intersection of East Spring St. and East Spring Pl., about a dozen evidence markers visible from #Chopper4 @nbcwashington #BreakingNews @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/WmWo0VU9ek — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) January 25, 2021

Prince George’s County police and firefighters were called to East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place just before noon for a report of a shooting and a vehicle crashing into a house.

First responders arrived and found the wounded man. Detectives were responding to the scene.

