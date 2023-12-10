Man, child found dead in suspected murder-suicide shooting in Prince George's

A man and a child were found dead inside a car in Prince George’s County on Sunday in what police preliminarily believe to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Mercantile Lane at around 1 p.m. for a welfare check, Prince George’s County police said.

At the scene they found a man and a child in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead, authorities said.

“Preliminarily, detectives believe this to be a domestic-related, murder-suicide,” police said. “There is no on-going threat to the community.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

More information on the shooting and relationship between the man and child was not immediately available.

Anyone with information should call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.