Long Lines for Vaccination at Six Flags Leaves Residents Frustrated

A long wait for Maryland’s mass vaccination site at Six Flags America Friday left frustrations running high and tempers short.

The line of cars backed up onto Central Avenue in Bowie for longer than a mile.

Some drivers purposefully tried to cut in line, but others were confused.

“There was somebody, and … nobody was letting her in line, and I wasn’t gracious enough, either,” said Mary Burgett, a Prince George’s County resident who waited almost two hours in line.

Officers had to intervene on a few occasions, including an accident that occurred in line.

After making it through the line and getting her first dose of the vaccine, Burgett’s frustration subsided — but she still wasn’t happy about the experience.

“If I can get my second vaccination somewhere else, I will,” she said.

In a statement to News4, the Maryland Department of Health urged residents to stop cutting in line.

“This is of course a large logistical operation, and we are making daily adjustments to solve problems,” the statement read. “We understand that people are anxious to receive their vaccination, but line cutting slows the entire process and delays eligible citizens from getting vaccinated.”