Loaded gun found in Landover school after drug search

Security personnel in a Prince George’s County high school searched a student for drugs and found a loaded gun, authorities say.

The handgun was found Wednesday morning at Fairmont Heights High School in Landover, county police said. The student, a 17-year-old junior, will be charged as an adult. Their name was not released.

According to the initial investigation, “a witness notified administrators the suspect may possess illegal drugs,” police said in a statement. Security personnel searched the student and found drugs, the gun and “an attached machine conversion device.”

The school resource officer was notified at about 11 a.m., police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The student faces multiple weapons charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

“It’s alarming, absolutely alarming, and we wish they had communicated a little better,” said a school parent who said she had not previously heard what happened.

Ten guns were found in county schools last year, two were found over the summer and two have been found so far this school year.

Prince George’s County Public Schools said in a statement that the district has “zero tolerance for weapons on campus or actions that compromise the safety of our students and staff.”

“Today, we are grateful for the swift and decisive action taken by school security staff and our law enforcement partners which prevented a potentially serious incident at Fairmont Heights High School,” the statement said in part.

Security screening devices are being phased into all high schools and some middle schools, the district said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.