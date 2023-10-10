‘It's beautiful': New affordable housing complex opens in Clinton

Prince George’s County ushered in a new affordable housing complex in Clinton, Maryland, on Tuesday in an effort the community hopes will keep families afloat amid rising costs.

One resident, Marcia Allen, said she’s finally at peace inside her new apartment after years of living in what she said was sometimes a dangerous environment just over the line in D.C.

“I couldn’t sleep at night–gunshots. There was a young man that was shot under my bedroom window that passed away right there on the pavement,” the retired nurse and counselor said.

She’s one of the handful of senior residents inside the recently built Woodyard Station affordable housing units.

“The cost of living is so high, so very high, for everybody,” Allen said.

So far, she’s been able to decorate her home, build a community and develop a friendship with Phyllis Sumler, who lives one floor down.

“The spirit here brought me here,” Sumler said. “I got better quality of appliances. It’s large; it’s beautiful.”

That’s exactly what developers and Prince George’s County leaders said they were aiming for–quality of life for residents.

The complex is equipped with 112 senior units and 46 multifamily apartments, with prices ranging from $1,200 to $1,700 for one, two and three bedroom residences.

The need and the want for affordable housing is critical. The multifamily apartments at Woodyard Station are at 100% occupancy, and the senior apartments are at 57%. Developers believe by the end of the year, those will also be filled.

Aspasia Xypolia, the director of Prince George’s County Department of Housing Community Development, said affordable housing is a “pervasive challenge both nationally and within our region.”

“The work we do together is critical to chipping away at this deficit,” Xypolia said.

“If we don’t house our workforce responsibly, we might grow, but we won’t grow equitably, and we will certainly not reach our potential,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks added.

As for the residents, they say having a decent place to live that’s within their budget is all they want.

“It’s affordable,” Allen said. “We’re not crunched or tightened for money, finances or anything like that, and it’s just awesome.”