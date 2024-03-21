‘It's a relief': Former Prince George's County officer wins retaliation lawsuit

A federal jury awarded a former Prince George’s County police officer hundreds of thousands of dollars after she said she was retaliated against for reporting a sexual assault by another officer.

In an interview only on News4, former officer Kara McMurray spoke about the verdict.

McMurray spoke on camera for the first time a day after winning a verdict against a former officer and Prince George’s County. News4 blurred her face to protect her privacy.

She said she reported a sexual assault by a lieutenant outside the county Fraternal Order of Police lodge in 2017 and was bullied, harassed and forced to quit her job.

“It’s a relief now that I can not have to think about that, and try to step away from it. Really now, I can start to heal,” she said.

During the civil trial in Greenbelt, McMurray claimed her rights were violated and that there was an effort to force her out through rumors and name-calling, including calling her a snitch, and threats that she would not be backed up by other officers if she needed help. She resigned in 2021.

“What I experienced in that department, nobody should ever have to go through. And if I didn’t stand up for myself and for others, this was just going to keep happening,” she said.

The jury found for McMurray in her claims about a hostile work environment, retaliation and that the department was “deliberately indifferent” to the practice of “black balling” officers who report other officers for misconduct.

“According to the testimony of a couple of the witnesses, it’s a problem that continues to this today, so I think that that’s a problem that the country should take a look at,” her attorney, Christopher Griffiths, said.

McMurray was awarded $185,000 in damages from Tallant and $200,000 from Prince George’s County.

“It wasn’t for the money; it was to hold them accountable and make change so nobody else has to go through this,” she said.

The jury also found for McMurray in her claims that include battery and false imprisonment against former lieutenant Richard Tallant, the man who she says attacked her. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

A jury previously convicted Tallant of the sexual assault. He was released after serving three years in prison. Last year, he was granted a new trial, but that is currently on hold. News4 reached out to his attorney but did not hear back.

The county executive’s office said in a brief statement to News4: “We received the verdict. We are reviewing our options.”

McMurray says her dream of being an officer is over and she’s now working to rebuild her life and start a career outside of law enforcement.