‘He was amazing': Greenbelt Council member dies suddenly

Greenbelt, Maryland, is mourning one of its council members, who died suddenly Sunday at 41.

Brandon “Ric” Gordon was Greenbelt through and through, said his wife, Carla Gordon.

“This was his city; this was his people,” she said.

She said he died unexpectedly of natural causes.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The two of them had been friends for years, developing a deep bond that eventually blossomed into a relationship. They got married earlier this year, which Gordon says she never thought would happen.

“He was the only person that could get me to marry him,” she said. “Because that was him. He was amazing. And then the sad part of that is I became a wife and a widow in the same year, which is heartbreaking.”

Ric Gordon became a council member in 2021 and was reelected this year. His wife said he was an advocate for all and cared about making everyone feel comfortable, especially members of the LGBTQ+ community. He created the city’s first Pride parade.

“He made it a point to let everyone know that it was a safe space, that Greenbelt was a safe space for them,” his wife said.

In a statement, Greenbelt’s mayor said, “The sudden passing of Ric Gordon is a great loss to the Greenbelt community, Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland. Ric Gordon was very passionate about Greenbelt, politics, and his important role as a council member. He will be missed tremendously.”

Carla Gordon said she’s thankful for the overwhelming support she’s received.

“I miss the hell out of him, but the people’s work will continue,” she said.

Funeral arrangements are set for this Friday at Borgwardt Funeral Home. There will be public viewings from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.