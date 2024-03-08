‘Fight game' in elementary school classroom caught on video

Allegations of an elementary school “fight game” have parents upset and concerned in Landover, Maryland.

Video from inside a classroom at Cora Rice Elementary School shows students counting down before a fight between a boy and girl. Classmates cheered and recorded the fight on their phones.

A parent of one of the children involved told News4 nothing was done to stop the fight.

A teacher seen briefly in the video has resigned, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools, but the school system did not say if that was related to the fight video.

In a statement, the school system said administrators have been made aware that some fifth-grade students have been taking part in what they call “the fight game.”

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents referring to “horseplaying and play fighting.”

“Some of the students are engaging in ‘The Fight Game,’” the letter reads. “The students set the rules (no hitting my face, pulling of hair, etc.) and countdown while two students fight. While we understand that children may engage in playful activities, it's crucial to emphasize the importance of maintaining safe and respectful behavior at all times. Such behaviors can lead to real fights, accidents, and injuries, which we aim to prevent to ensure the well-being of all students.”

The letter also says students are not supposed to have their cellphones out during school hours. They’re supposed to be turned off and in backpacks.

The principal said the school will monitor bathrooms more closely, encourage responsible decision making, and implement a reward system to recognize and celebrate positive student behavior.

It’s unclear if any students were disciplined.