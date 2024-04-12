Family believes Maryland man was killed helping employee remove disruptive men from restaurant

The family of a man stabbed at a Maryland restaurant says he was always quick to intervene and help when he saw someone was about to get harmed, and they believe that quality led to his death.

The family told Telemundo 44 they think 23-year-old Lusvin España of Hyattsville died trying to stop two men causing trouble at El Paraiso in Chillum, where España was having dinner with his boss and coworkers, including his brother, who left before the stabbing.

Cellphone video shows España and a restaurant employee trying to get the two men to leave before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The men appear angry and combative.

Moments later, España and the employee were stabbed.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where España died, according to Prince George’s County police. The restaurant employee is expected to survive.

Family say Espana had a heart as big as his smile and was grateful to be able to use his physical strength to work hard in the construction business to help his family.

“When this tragedy happened, he was coming back from work,” his mother, Glenda Maribel España, told Telemundo 44. “He was not out partying; he was coming back from work.”

Officers found the suspects — 34-year-old Alexis Romero of Fairmont Heights and 27-year-old Edwin Meija-Sandoval of Silver Spring — not far from the scene, police said.

España did not know the suspects, according to police.

“We want justice,” said España’s brother, Nolvin Josue España. “My brother is not coming back, but we need justice so this does not happen to anyone else.”

Romero and Mejia-Sandoval are charged with first- and second-degree murder.