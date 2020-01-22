Fairmount Heights Officer Accused of Raping Woman, Possibly Exposing Her to HIV

A Fairmount Heights Police Department officer is accused of raping a woman he pulled over and exposing her to HIV.

Martique Vanderpool was indicted Tuesday on new charges for allegedly raping a woman in Capitol Heights, Maryland on Sept. 6. He was initially charged in December.

On Wednesday, Prince George's County police and prosecutors said Vanderpool is HIV positive and that he now faces a criminal charge for exposing or attempting to expose the alleged victim to the virus.

Police declined to confirm whether the woman who accused him of rape contracted HIV. Officials gave her preventative medication, they said.

Vanderpool's attorney previously denied the crime occurred.

The 19-year-old woman said Vanderpool and another officer pulled her over at Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive at about 11:20 p.m. Sept. 6, police said.

Vanderpool asked her to step out of the car and she was placed into handcuffs. He then called for a tow truck to impound her car.

Police say the victim was taken to the Fairmount Heights Police Department. Vanderpool "demanded the victim engage in a sex act or be arrested," police said in a statement Wednesday. "The victim complied," police said.

After the sexual assault, the officer "issued the victim several citations, drove her to the impound lot and had her car released back to her," police said.

An ex-girlfriend of Vanderpool said she learned in 2015 that he had HIV. The woman, who asked News4 not to use her name, said she had been raped before she met Vanderpool. She said she felt for the alleged victim.

"I can only imagine how she must feel the next time she gets stopped by a police officer," she said.

Vanderpool was charged with first-degree rape and assault in December. Earlier this month, the rape charge was dropped during a bond review. Officials said Wednesday that he again is charged with rape.

"The grand jury, after receiving all of the evidence, returned the charges [Tuesday] to include first-degree rape charge," police said.

Police asked anyone to come forward who was sexually assaulted by Vanderpool, or who "had sexual contact with him and he did not disclose his HIV diagnosis."

To inquire about HIV testing, you can call 301-583-3150. The Cheverly Health Center and the Dee Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center both offer testing.