1st-Degree Rape Charge Against Former Maryland Police Officer Dropped

A judge dropped a first-degree rape charge against a former Maryland police officer accused of offering to release a woman from custody in exchange for sex.

The judge also released former Fairmount Heights police Officer Martique Vanderpool to home detention and ankle monitoring. He is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and related charges.

Martique and another officer conducted a traffic stop of the 19-year-old woman about 11:20 p.m. Sept. 6, police said.

Vanderpool asked to see the woman’s driver’s license, which she didn’t have, so he called for a tow truck to impound the car, put the woman in handcuffs and took her to the police station, according to charging documents.

When Vanderpool allegedly offered to release the woman in exchange for sex, she unwillingly complied, according to charging documents.

Vanderpool issued her several citations and drove her to the impound lot to get her car back, according to charging documents.

Fairmount Heights Police Chief Stephen Watkins said the woman never should have been taken to the police station because it doesn't have a holding facility.

Watkins contacted Prince George’s County police to investigate.

Vanderpool resigned from the department in November and was arrested Dec. 2.

Vanderpool's attorney denied the crime happened.