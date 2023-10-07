Edmonston community brings youth, resources together for gun violence prevention rally

A Prince George’s County community held a gun violence prevention rally on Saturday, not only to remember lives lost, but also to give teens an opportunity to have meaningful conversations about the impact of violence.

The unity rally called "Hands Across the Bridge" was held in Edmonston. Organizers said it was a key part in bringing the community closer together.

“It feels nice to talk to a lot of other people that I don’t know and like, get to know them and have fun,” volunteer Samuel Onabajo-Sokoya said.

Samuel, a high school freshman, decided to give up his Saturday to learn about the resources available in his backyard.

“So many people, like innocent people, are dying. Like, young people. And it’s just sad to see all this is happening,” he said.

Vendors also showed up to support and offer key information in the fields of mental health, counseling, substance abuse and prevention.

Barry Grant, the owner of S.A.F.E. Counseling Services, said he’s always looking for this type of event to reach young people.

“The fatalities are beginning to be too much for the community, and we need to bring ourselves together because we are our own best resource,” he said. “The simple answer is that the youth is 60% of our present and 100% of our future, and if we don’t start addressing what’s going on with them, then where is everyone going to end up next?”

Reflection was the last part of the program. Candles, lights and prayers were all used to honor the victims of shootings and the loved ones they leave behind.

“In thought and in action, we have to join together. We have to be one to make a change to make a difference,” Mayor Tracy Grant said.