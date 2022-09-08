PGPD

Driver Struck Prince George's Officer, Fled: Police

Officers approached a car parked on Walters Lane in District Heights, the driver hit an officer and the driver took off to Byers Street in Capitol Heights, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A driver hit and wounded a Prince George’s County police officer in District Heights, Maryland, late Wednesday and led officers on a chase, authorities say. 

The officer had a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital. 

Two officers on patrol approached a car that was illegally parked in the middle of the 3300 block of Walters Lane at about 9:10 pm., police said. 

As the officers approached, the driver accelerated and hit one officer, police said. He also hit several police cruisers parked in the block. 

The driver fled and police were able to arrest him about three miles to the northwest, in the 4200 block of Byers Street in Capitol Heights. A female passenger also was arrested, police said. Their names were not immediately released. 

