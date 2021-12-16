Brandywine

Driver Shot, Crashes Into Maryland Home

By Jackie Bensen

Stock image
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A driver who crashed into a home in Prince George’s County had been shot, police said.

The wounded man slammed into the garage of a home off Grayden Lane in Brandywine, investigators said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police believe the man who was shot had his foot on the gas and accelerated for blocks down the street, hitting mailboxes along the way, before plowing into the garage, causing an extensive amount of damage.

Prince George's County

News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Prince George's Works to Slow COVID in Schools

ransomware Dec 15

Ransomware Attack Delays Pandemic Hazard Pay for Prince George's Health Workers

Officers blocked off several streets while trying to determine exactly where the shooting happened. They’re asking any residents who may have video of it to contact them.

The driver of the car is hospitalized in critical condition. No one in the home was injured.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brandywinecar crashdriver shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us