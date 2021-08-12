Delivery Driver Fatally Shot on Job in Mitchellville

A man fatally shot in Mitchellville, Maryland, early Thursday was a delivery driver who was killed on the job, according to an initial investigation.

Noel Njoku, of Springdale, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said. He was 48.

Njoku was found suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:20 a.m. in a car in the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed Njoku was delivering food to a home in the area when he was shot," police said in a statement.

Njoku was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

