Mitchellville

Delivery Driver Fatally Shot on Job in Mitchellville

By NBC Washington Staff

Prince George's County Police Department squad car
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A man fatally shot in Mitchellville, Maryland, early Thursday was a delivery driver who was killed on the job, according to an initial investigation. 

Noel Njoku, of Springdale, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said. He was 48. 

Njoku was found suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:20 a.m. in a car in the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed Njoku was delivering food to a home in the area when he was shot," police said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Njoku was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

Detectives are working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

Local

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Kennedy Center, Ford's Theatre to Require COVID Vaccine or Test

ready 4 school 5 hours ago

Spotsylvania Schools Start After Last-Minute Change to Mask Policy

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Mitchellvilledelivery driver
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us