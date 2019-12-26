Customer at Denny’s Slain, Another Shot During Armed Robbery in Manassas

Two customers at a Denny's restaurant were shot, one fatally, early Thursday in Manassas, Virginia, after two armed men entered and began demanding property from customers and employees, police say.

"At that point, there was some sort of encounter where two of the patrons were shot," said a Prince William County Police spokesman.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victims, both men, were shot before the suspects fled the restaurant at 8201 Sudley Road. Officers responded at 2:25 a.m. and provided first aid for the victims until rescue personnel arrived.

The victims were taken to a hospital, but one has died, police said about 6:30 a.m. They have not yet shared his name or age. The condition of the other victim has not yet been released.

"At this point, there is no sort of connection between the two victims, and at this point, we haven't been able to determine any sort of connection between the victims and the suspects," the police spokesman said. "So as of right now, we're treating this as a random type of incident."

Police used a K-9 in their search for the suspects, who have not been found. They described the suspects as in their late teens or early 20s, 5'10"-6'0" and weighing about 180 pounds. The suspects were last seen wearing all black or dark-colored clothing.

Police said they will release more information when it is available. They are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or online at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.