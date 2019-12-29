Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting, Robbery at Virginia Denny’s; 2nd Man Sought

A man accused of shooting two men, killing a delivery driver, while robbing a Denny's restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with murder, police say.

A manhunt is underway for a second suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Prince William County Police.

Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, was found in Fairfax County on Sunday and charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, police say. He was the shooter, according to police.

Anderson is being held without bond, police say.

The second suspect, Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, is wanted on charges of murder, malicious wounding and robbery, police say. He was armed with a baton during the robbery, police say.

The two are accused of robbing a Denny's at 8201 Sudley Road about 2:25 a.m. Dec. 26 and shooting two men, one fatally.

Police say that Anderson brandished a handgun and told the 23 patrons and employees inside the restaurant to get on the ground, police said. The duo demanded cell phones, wallets and money.

On the way out, Anderson shot a 34-year-old man who was cooperating with their demands. That man is expected to recover.

Delivery driver and father of two Yusef Ozgur unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited the restaurant, police say. Walker struck Ozgur in the head with a baton, then Anderson allegedly shot him, police said.

Ozgur died from his injuries at a hospital, police said. He had come to the Denny's to pick up and deliver a to-go order.

The arrest comes one day after friends and family said their final goodbyes to Ozgur at his funeral. He was remembered as a hardworking man trying to provide for his children, who are now 10 and 16.

"Trying to get bread and butter, an education for his kids," family friend Zeyel Abidin Uzun said. "Such a nice person."

Officers received over 100 tips in the case and collected forensic evidence to find the suspects, police said.

Anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts should contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

The FBI connected the duo to three other robberies at a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in Northern Virginia. Police have not announced charges relating to those cases.

No injuries were reported in the other robberies. Prince William County Chief of Police Barry Barnard previously said that the Denny's robbery showed an escalation of violence.

