Delivery driver dies after trying to stop car theft in Capitol Heights

A Maryland man working as a food delivery driver died after he was injured as he tried to stop someone from stealing his car in Capitol Heights, his family says.

The investigation into how exactly he was hurt is ongoing. Witnesses said Davis tried to hold onto his car as the thief drove away.

Michael Davis was a barber who worked a second job to earn extra money, his family said. He died at a hospital within hours of the car theft on Friday.

Cellphone video shows Davis sitting on the ground as police responded to the scene on Gladstone Way. Doorbell camera footage also showed the aftermath of the crime.

“He was still alive," said a witness who asked to remain anonymous. "He was trying to sit up; he kept falling back down."

“We were not expecting that he wasn’t going to make it," she said.

The thief crashed into several parked cars and ran, witnesses said. Police used a K-9 to search a wooded area nearby.

Marks on the pavement on Tuesday showed the path of the stolen car, and debris remained.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine exactly how Davis died. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The witness News4 spoke to said the crime is uncommon in the neighborhood.

"We have not had a problem with people stealing cars from here. I don't know," she said. "So, I don't know. I think it was an opportunity. Somebody saw an opportunity, but it's really surprising."

Balloons for a birthday flew outside Davis’ home on Tuesday.

A relative said he owned a barbershop in Capitol Heights, did food delivery on the side and worked hard his whole life.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.