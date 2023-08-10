Greenbelt

Man shot at Greenbelt gas station in suspected attempted carjacking, police say

By Sophia Barnes

One person was shot with a rifle while pumping gas in Greenbelt, Maryland, early Thursday, and the suspects fled, police said.

Greenbelt police said officers responded to an attempted carjacking about 3:35 a.m. at an Exxon gas station on Greenbelt Road near Hanover Parkway.

A witness saw two males approach the victim pumping gas while a third stayed in a car, then a struggle broke out, according to police.

The victim was shot in the head and neck area with a rifle, police said. They were only identified as a male.

They were taken to a hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries. Hours later, police said the victim was stable.

The suspects fled down Hanover Parkway in a black sedan, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

