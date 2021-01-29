DC Family Wants Answers After Prince George's Police Storm Their Home

A D.C. family wants answers after Prince George's County police stormed into their home looking for carjacking suspects who weren’t there.

Police pulled three men and a teenager out of an apartment on Newcomb Street SE Wednesday afternoon.

“They just came in my home with no explanation,” Ernestine Little said. “I asked them, ‘Why are you coming in here? For what?’ … And they kept telling me, ‘Be quiet. Shut up.’”

Little said her 16-year-old son was taken out of the home.

“They were messing him up right here; they were messing him up,” Little said. “They had his feet, they had his back, his elbows. They were tearing him up right here.”

An Amazon truck and another car had been stolen, police said. Officers took the men to one of the carjacking victims, who said they weren’t the right people.

All of the men arrested outside the apartment building were released.

An officer is being investigated for use of force by the Prince George’s County Police Department's internal affairs unit after a complaint was filed, police said.

“They had guns in my face,” Little said. “I so was scared because I had two small kids in the back, a 5- and a 6-year-old, in the back.”

Police eventually caught the alleged suspects.

The family filed a complaint with D.C. police and they are hoping to learn more about what happened and why Prince George’s County police went to their apartment.

News4 reached out to D.C. Police to ask if any policies were violated during the incident. They have not responded.

Prince George's County police said the pursuit was approved.