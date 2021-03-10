Accident

Child Injured in Fall Off Balcony in Laurel

By NBC Washington Staff

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

A child is seriously hurt after falling from a balcony in Laurel, officials say. 

The child reportedly fell about 12 feet off a balcony in the 8800 block of Hunting Lane, the Prince George’s County fire department said. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Fairfax County 4 hours ago

911 Call Service Fully Restored in Fairfax County

coronavirus DMV Daily Update 4 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 10

Crews were dispatched to the address at about 12:45 p.m. The child was unresponsive and was rushed to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

AccidentLaurelPrince George's Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us