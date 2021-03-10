Child Injured in Fall Off Balcony in Laurel

A child is seriously hurt after falling from a balcony in Laurel, officials say.

The child reportedly fell about 12 feet off a balcony in the 8800 block of Hunting Lane, the Prince George’s County fire department said.

Crews were dispatched to the address at about 12:45 p.m. The child was unresponsive and was rushed to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.