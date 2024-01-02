Check your lottery tickets: $1 million Powerball winner sold in Prince George's County

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Prince George’s County had a very lucky start to 2024!

A ticket winning a $1 million Powerball prize was sold at Green Meadows Exxon at 6762 Riggs Road in Hyattsville, the Maryland Lottery said in a release.

Powerball drew numbers for its fifth-largest jackpot in history – $842.4 million – on New Year’s Day.

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and the Powerball was 1.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Maryland winner matched the first five numbers to notch a second-tier win. Million-dollar tickets were also sold in California, Connecticut and Florida, Powerball said.

In Maryland, lottery winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to collect their prize. Big winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and make an appointment to claim their prize.

The jackpot-winning ticket that matched all six numbers was sold in Michigan. The instant millionaire can choose to receive the full amount in 29 annual payments or take a lump sum of $425.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball said.