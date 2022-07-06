AAA Worker Struck, Killed While Helping Driver in Bowie: Police

A AAA worker was struck and killed in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday while helping a driver who ran out of gas, Maryland State Police said.
Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was fueling up a car stopped on the left shoulder and first lane of westbound Route 50 near Collington Road, police said.
Okozi was wearing a reflective vest. His AAA vehicle had emergency strobe lights on and traffic cones were on display, police said.
A driver in a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo swerved to avoid the AAA vehicle, then struck Okozi, police said.
Officers responded about 11:15 p.m. and Okozi was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was identified as Joseph Anderson, 21, of Rockville. Charges are pending, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
