4-year-old accidentally shoots self in Cheverly; suspect arrested

A 4-year-old girl shot and wounded herself in Cheverly, Maryland, and police arrested a suspect in connection to the gun.

Prince George’s County police were called to an apartment in the 6400 block of Landover Road at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the little girl had been shot in the arm. She was taken to Children’s National Hospital, Cheverly police said.

The shooting was accidental, county police said the initial investigation showed.

Cheverly police said one person was found and arrested at the scene. No information was immediately released on the charges that person faces or their relationship to the child.

Unintentional gun injuries are a leading cause of death for children, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They stress the importance of safe gun storage.

