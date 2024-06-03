Prince George's County

4-year-old accidentally shoots self in Cheverly; suspect arrested

Prince George’s County police were called to an apartment on Landover Road late Sunday and found that a little girl had been shot in the arm

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 4-year-old girl shot and wounded herself in Cheverly, Maryland, and police arrested a suspect in connection to the gun.

Prince George’s County police were called to an apartment in the 6400 block of Landover Road at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the little girl had been shot in the arm. She was taken to Children’s National Hospital, Cheverly police said.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The shooting was accidental, county police said the initial investigation showed.

Cheverly police said one person was found and arrested at the scene. No information was immediately released on the charges that person faces or their relationship to the child.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Unintentional gun injuries are a leading cause of death for children, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They stress the importance of safe gun storage.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us